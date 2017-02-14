2017 Black Rock Artist in Residence Call for Artists | nnbw.com

WINNEMUCCA – The Bureau of Land Management Winnemucca District (BLM) and Friends of Black Rock High Rock (FBR) are soliciting artists for this year’s Black Rock Desert-High Rock Canyon Emigrant Trails National Conservation Area (NCA) Artist in Residence (AiR) program. This project is sponsored by the BLM in partnership with FBR. Applications will be accepted until March 31, 2017.

Selected artists will schedule residencies for two weeks in May or June 2017. They will be required to create at least one piece of artwork inspired by the Black Rock Desert NCA that will be featured in an exhibition in the summer or fall of 2017. Artists will receive a $350 stipend from FBR for developing their work as well as room and board for the duration of their residency.

“The diversity and skill level of the artists previously chosen for the Artist-in-Residence program is impressive, and we look forward to choosing two artists to participate in this year’s program,” says Michael Myers, Executive Director of FBR in a press release.

The Artist-in-Residence program promotes awareness through art of the exceptional places protected within the BLM’s National Conservation Lands. The program provides an opportunity for learning and dialogue regarding the value of preserving public lands.

“The Black Rock Field Office is pleased to continue the AiR Program for 2017 in partnership with Friends of Black Rock High Rock. Each year we receive amazing applications from artists with diverse perspectives expressed in a variety of media,” says Kathy Ataman, AiR Project Lead for the BLM. “It is exciting to see how the selected artists interpret the dramatic landscapes of the Black Rock National Conservation Area and we look forward to reviewing this year’s submissions.”

Further information, guidelines and applications can be found at http://www.blackrockdesert.org or contact Michael Myers at m.myers@blackrockdesert.org. You may also contact Kathy Ataman, BLM AiR Project Lead, at 775-623-1500 or kataman@blm.gov.