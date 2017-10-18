7 MidTown properties sold in $17M deal

Seven properties in Reno's MidTown have been acquired by Tolles Development Company and Marmot Properties as part of the region's ongoing revitalization, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The properties that are part of the $17 million deal include Six Seven Seven South, at 677 S. Virginia St.; Saint Lawrence Commons, whose tenants include Dreamer's Coffee; Cheney Place; Martin Crossing; Sticks, whose tenants include Two Chicks restaurant and Chuy's Mexican restaurant; Triple Seven Center, at 777 S. Center St., in the former home of Maytan Music Center; and a vacant lot at 800 S. Virginia St., that serves as parking for Triple Seven Center.

According to the news release, Tolles and Marmot began working together last year and were approached by Bernie and Tim Carter, owners of the seven properties.

"Our projects in MidTown have always been for locals by locals," Bernie Carter said.