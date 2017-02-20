Aerotek to host open house for hundreds of job opportunities in Reno | nnbw.com

Aerotek announced that it is looking to fill hundreds of open positions with Panasonic in the Reno area. Aerotek will host a job fair for interested candidates to apply in person on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Grove.

Aerotek is looking to hire the following open positions:

· Production and Machine Operators

· Administrative and Customer Service

· Manufacturing Professionals – Engineering and CNC Machinist

· Distribution and Warehouse

Candidates should have the following skill sets: great troubleshooting, mechanically inclined and process oriented. The open positions are for a contract period and are eligible to be considered for full-time employment based on performance and attendance.

What: Aerotek Open House

When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

4p.m – 7 p.m.

Where: The Grove, 95 Foothill Rd, Reno, NV 89511

Local Contact: Matt Ulinski, Aerotek, mulinski@aerotek.com