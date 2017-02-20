Aerotek to host open house for hundreds of job opportunities in Reno | nnbw.com

Aerotek to host open house for hundreds of job opportunities in Reno
February 20, 2017
Aerotek announced that it is looking to fill hundreds of open positions with Panasonic in the Reno area. Aerotek will host a job fair for interested candidates to apply in person on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at The Grove.
Aerotek is looking to hire the following open positions:
· Production and Machine Operators
· Administrative and Customer Service
· Manufacturing Professionals – Engineering and CNC Machinist
· Distribution and Warehouse
Candidates should have the following skill sets: great troubleshooting, mechanically inclined and process oriented. The open positions are for a contract period and are eligible to be considered for full-time employment based on performance and attendance.
What: Aerotek Open House
When: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
4p.m – 7 p.m.
Where: The Grove, 95 Foothill Rd, Reno, NV 89511
Local Contact: Matt Ulinski, Aerotek, mulinski@aerotek.com