Air Products extends contract with Barrick Goldstrike

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa. — Air Products (NYSE: APD) recently signed a contract with Barrick Goldstrike that extends its long-standing agreement to operate and maintain Barrick’s oxygen plant in Elko.

Barrick uses oxygen for temperature control in its roaster process. Employing the optimal temperature, which varies depending on ore make-up, results in a cleaner process and increased gold production.

In addition to running the Barrick plant, Air Products plans to install new oxygen plant process equipment and technology designed to help Barrick reduce operating costs and emissions, as well as increase gold production.

“We are honored by Barrick’s continued trust in our ability to not only successfully run this critical operation for them, but implement changes in process equipment and technology that will improve their overall operation,” said Victoria Brifo, vice president of Equipment Sales, Plant Support and Central Procurement at Air Products.

“Air Products has demonstrated exemplary service, operating and maintaining the oxygen plant to the highest possible standards,” said Chris Nelson, Goldstrike metallurgist. “A willingness to adapt and support our changing needs has been key to our relationship and remains as we continue to work together to optimize the overall process.”

Over the years, Air Products’ Industrial Gas Plant Support (IGPS) organization has worked with Barrick to implement numerous process improvement projects, such as molecular sieve change-outs and main air compressor services. The IGPS organization, unique in the industry, is focused on providing engineering and operating services, equipment and spare parts to customers globally.

Recommended Stories For You

Air Products has designed, built and maintained more than 2,200 plants in over 40 countries and has extensive experience with customer-owned plants.