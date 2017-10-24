Airport introduces commercial drone app

Want to fly a commercial drone in Reno-Tahoe? Now here's the app for that.

Reno-Tahoe International Airport is one of four medium-sized (Class C) commercial airports in the nation that is taking part in a pilot program that will allow Federal Aviation Administration approved Part 107 drone operators to obtain almost real-time approval to fly their drones.

The program is designed to provide business drone operators with fast processing of airspace notifications and automatic approval of requests that are below approved altitudes in controlled airspace.

The app is not intended for recreational use or drone hobbyists.

The app is designed to make what has been the sometimes lengthy approval process move quickly and safely. To download the app, can go to:

https://www.faa.gov/uas/programs_partnerships/uas_data_exchange/.