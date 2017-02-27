Alston Construction announces tenant improvement completion for Alltrade Tools | nnbw.com

Matt Clafton, vice president and general manager of Alston Construction Company, Inc., announced the company has completed a tenant improvement project for Alltrade Tools LLC at Red Rock 200 industrial park, located in Reno, NV.

Alltrade Tools LLC is based in Long Beach, CA, with manufacturing and sales facilities located all over the world. The company designs and manufactures tools and shop equipment. Alltrade is committed to researching, designing and marketing innovative and reputable products. Alltrade prides themselves nurturing close supplier and retail relationships that allows them to move products to the shelves in record time.

The company will reside in a 75,000 square foot space in Red Rock 200 industrial park. The project was constructed in 2015 on 8 acres of land on Red Rock Road. Alston Construction completed the work on the $7.2 million project, with Panattoni Development acting as the developer. The architect on the project was Tectonics Design Group.