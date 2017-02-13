Alston Construction completes building A at South Valley Commerce Center | nnbw.com

Alston Construction announced the company has completed construction of the first industrial building at South Valley Commerce Center. Once complete, the development will total 390,000 square feet located on 20.27 acres between Sandhill Road and Trademark Drive in South Meadows. The property, previously owned by International Game Technology (IGT), is now owned by Panattoni Development.

Building A totals 209,000 square feet and has a clear height of 32 feet. It also features up to date amenities including LED lighting and higher-level office finishes and can be divided into smaller units to accommodate smaller tenants if needed.

Construction of the total development is estimated at $15.5 million. The architect is Tectonics Design Group.

Alston Construction is an established general contractor and has been building since 1986. From industrial buildings to distribution centers to offices to retail stores and showrooms, Alston builds projects of any type and scale. For more information visit http://www.alstonco.com.