Ambitious, University-led effort explores transportation technologies in Truckee Meadows | nnbw.com

The University of Nevada, Reno and a coalition of partners have embarked on an ambitious effort to explore solutions for safe, clean and efficient transportation and to establish a “Living Lab” in northern Nevada. The effort – known as Intelligent Mobility – launches at a community announcement event Wednesday, Jan. 18.

The Living Lab concept will use the Regional Transportation Commission’s state-of-the-art electric buses manufactured by Proterra. The driver-operated buses will be fully instrumented with a number of systems to sense, gather and integrate a range of data. Intelligent Mobility builds on the expertise of several University researchers who will use this data to contribute to the development of new ideas, technologies and systems.

Intelligent Mobility is supported by the Governor’s Office for Economic Development and is further validated by the range of partners involved. In addition to GOED, the RTC and Proterra, the coalition of partners also includes the City of Sparks; the Nevada Department of Transportation; the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles; the Center for Alternative Fuels, Engines and Emissions based at West Virginia University; and Fraunhofer, Europe’s largest application-oriented research organization which brings global perspective and expertise in transportation and infrastructure to the effort.

WHAT: An announcement event featuring presentations, posters and a demonstration of LiDAR, one of the sensing systems being used through Intelligent Mobility. One of the RTC’s electric buses manufactured by Proterra will be available.

WHO: University Vice President Mridul Gautam, representatives of the project partners including RTC Executive Director Lee Gibson and Proterra Director of Finance & Strategy Toby Kraus, University researchers and students involved in Intelligent Mobility, and many others will be available for comment.

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 11 a.m.

WHERE: University of Nevada, Reno Innevation Center at 450 Sinclair Street in downtown Reno

MORE: The University’s Nevada Center for Applied Research, which is also supported by the Governor’s Office for Economic Development and Nevada’s Knowledge Fund, will serve as the central access and coordination point for Intelligent Mobility.