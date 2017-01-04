Artown receives recognition and support from National Endowment for the Arts | nnbw.com

National Endowment for the Arts Chairman Jane Chu has approved more than $30 million in grants as part of the NEA’s first major funding announcement for fiscal year 2017. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $25,000 to Artown for the July, 2017 festival. Artown is one of five organizations that received an Art Works grant in Nevada, and one of two organizations in northern Nevada.

The Art Works category focuses on the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence, public engagement with diverse and excellent art, lifelong learning in the arts, and the strengthening of communities through the arts.

“The arts are for all of us, and by supporting organizations such as Artown, the National Endowment for the Arts is providing more opportunities for the public to engage with the arts,” said NEA Chairman Jane Chu in a press release. “Whether in a theater, a town square, a museum, or a hospital, the arts are everywhere and make our lives richer.”

Artown presents a month-long festival in July with over 500 events. The mission statement is to strengthen Reno’s arts industry, foster its civic identity and enhance its national image, thereby creating a climate for the cultural and economic rebirth of our region.

For more information, please contact Artown at 775-322-1538.