Asian Fusion Restaurant CreaZian Coming to Downtown Reno | nnbw.com

Basin Street Properties, a northern Nevada real estate investor and developer, has signed a lease with the Asian fusion restaurant CreaZian for 4,924 square feet on the ground floor of 50 West Liberty in Downtown Reno.

"Their Asian fusion restaurant concept is a perfect fit for the 50 West Liberty location," said Scott Stranzl, Vice President of Leasing for Basin Street Properties. "Our office tenants will love having a healthy, quick and affordable dining option on-site and it's exciting to see a new restaurant concept coming to Downtown Reno."

"CreaZian's menu will focus on Asian cuisine with French and American influences," said Liem Le, Owner of CreaZian. "We will serve lunch and dinner, with our lunch options focusing on timely and healthy choices, so customers can enjoy lunch and get back to work without rushing. Our dinner focus will be a little more relaxed for an after work crowd."

"Much has been written about French and Chinese cooking, two of the richest culinary traditions in the world. However, the flavors and culinary traditions of Vietnam are gaining popularity," said Liem Le. "Vietnamese cuisines originates from its country sides covered in lush, green vegetable fields and tropical fruit groves where almost everyone has a kitchen garden. Miles of coastline provide delicious seafood and a commitment to using fresh ingredients contribute to one of the most healthy diets in the world. With a history of Chinese and French occupation, Vietnam has taken the best of both traditions to achieve a blend between East and West."

Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. daily and will target quickly serving a healthy and delicious lunch to businesspeople on their lunch break. Dinner will start at 5 p.m. and will provide a more relaxed atmosphere to unwind after a long day. A few of CreaZian's signature dishes will include, roast duck with Saint Germaine lychee sauce, lobster tails with garlic noodles, spicy lemongrass soup sizzling Korean BBQ short ribs and Ponzou pork belly maple syrup glaze.

Developing the menu has been a collaborative effort between experienced chefs trained in different cuisines and locations around the world. Liam Le the owner is also an experienced chef in traditional Vietnamese and South East Asian cuisine. Head chef, Justin Sanchez, has honed his talents over the past 10 years working in acclaimed restaurants throughout the region. Most recently he was the head chef for Bukko Izakawa in Midtown Reno. Justin brings diverse culinary skills based in Asian, French and classic American cuisine. Liam and Justin are complemented by a capable and talented kitchen team.

CreaZian is making significant improvements and changes in the former location of The Bridge Restaurant. "We are completely remodeling the interior, upgrading all the equipment, and replacing the exterior awnings" said Liem. "It will be a brighter and more welcoming space when we're done." Work will be completed in May and they plan on an early summer opening.

CreaZian joins many other businesses opening in Downtown Reno, including West Elm, Patagonia, Courtyard by Marriott, Urban Market, Bab Café and 3rd Street Flats. "It's an exciting time to work, play and live in Downtown Reno," said Stranzl.

50 West Liberty is a Class A office building in the heart of Downtown Reno. A new fitness center, complete lighting retrofit and newly remodeled lobby are some of the recent property updates that make 50 West the premier Downtown Reno office location and have driven vacancy in the building below 8%. Basin Street Properties owns and manages 723,646 square feet of class A office space, hospitality, multi-family and retail in Reno and is leading the redevelopment of the Kings Inn into 3rd Street Flats. Representing Basin Street Properties was Ian Cochrane & Greg Ruzzine of SVN | Gold Dust Commercial Associates. Lindy Deller of Dickson Commercial Group represented CreaZian.