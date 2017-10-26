Atlantis lauded for environmental initiatives

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa of Reno has been chosen as Nevada Hotel & Lodging Association's Sustainability Leading Company for 2017.

The award recognizes an industry property that has developed a culture toward integrating environmental management practices that improve everyday operations while maintaining quality service and meeting guest expectations.

Atlantis implemented a number environmental initiatives, including installing new shower heads in all guest rooms, saving over 1.7 million gallons of water a year. It is replacing all faucets across the property, reducing water flow from 2 gallons per minute to one gallon per minute. Another initiative is updating all incandescent light bulbs with LEDs property-wide, saving over 6 million kilowatts/hour since 2005 and reducing CO2 output by more than 22.8 tons.