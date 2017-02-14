Atlantis named in U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hotels of 2017 Ranking | nnbw.com

Atlantis Casino Resort Spa is honored to reveal that it has been recognized as Reno’s top hotel by national publisher U.S. News & World Report, as recently announced in its annual Best Hotel Rankings program. Additionally, Atlantis’ Concierge Tower, the only of its kind in northern Nevada, has earned the prestigious award program’s second highest mark, just behind the Atlantis property as a whole.

“This accolade reinforces our steadfast commitment to deliver an exceptional guest experience,” said Cheraz Ecker, Atlantis Casino Resort Spa General Manager in a press release. “It’s an honor to be recognized and to continue to lead the industry in hospitality excellence.”

According to U.S. News & World Report, the seventh annual Best Hotels rankings evaluate more than 3,000 luxury properties across the United States, the Caribbean, Canada and Mexico. The methodology accounts for both expert and guest sentiment, in addition to industry accolades a hotel receives.