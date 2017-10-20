Auto dealer Weir gives $1M to UNR baseball

Don Weir, longtime owner and operator of Reno Dodge, on Friday donated $1 million to the University of Nevada, Reno's baseball program for renovations at Peccole Park on the UNR campus.

The baseball facility will be known as Don Weir Field at Peccole Park.

Weir was a star player on the UNR baseball team from 1967-69 and was drafted and played professionally in the Kansas City Royals organization before returning to Reno to work at Reno Dodge. There, he rose through the management ranks to general manager in 1983.

In 1991, Weir purchased Reno Dodge from his father.