BANN presents awards ceremony, raffle

The Builders Association of Northern Nevada (BANN) will host the 21st Annual BANN-ER Awards on Friday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the Atlantis Casino Resort in Reno.

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval will keynote the ceremony that celebrates the contributions of those in the construction industry and include installation of the 2018 BANN president and board of directors.

For details, go online at: http://www.thebuilders.com/events-and-training/bane-er-awards.html#bf_miniCal_249.

BANN, in partnership with Paradiso Communities is also introducing a Dream Home Raffle, where one lucky individual will win a 1,444-square-foot Dream Home located at Paradiso’s new residential community, Legacy Pointe.

The community is located only 10 minutes north of downtown Reno.

The raffle benefits several local nonprofits including: The Nevada Military Support Alliance, The Builders Association Charity, Project 150, the Reno Recording and Performing Arts collective (RrPac).

Recommended Stories For You

Raffle tickets are only $125 each and only 3,500 tickets are available for purchase. For details, go to: http://thebuildersdreamhome.com.