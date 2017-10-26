Big Rock Sports hiring for new Reno center

Big Rock Sports, an outdoor sporting goods distributor headquartered in Graham, N.C., is opening a western distribution center in Reno.

Big Rock plans to fill up to 50 positions within the first year of operations at the facility, located off of Moya Boulevard. The company will be holding it’s first job fair on Tuesday, Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Nevada JobConnect Office in the Reno Town Mall, 4001 S. Virginia Street in Reno.

Job applicants can also apply for positions online at:

https://workforcenow.adp.com/jobs/apply/posting.html?client=bigrock&ccId=409648780_1529&type=MP&lang=en_US .

Local partners who assisted Big Rock Sports with their decision to relocate to Reno include Colliers International, Chris Fairchild; Kidder-Mathews, Steve Kucera; Prologis and JobConnect.