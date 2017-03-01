Bill stiffens penalties for refusing to pay workers | nnbw.com

Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Las Vegas, has introduced a bill that would create stiff penalties for businesses that refuse to pay workers what they are owed.

She said under existing law, even after the Labor Commissioner rules in the worker's favor, there are really no mechanisms to enforce that ruling and make the employer paid up.

She said if the employee prevails, the employer is told to pay the worker the amount owed, but if the employer doesn't pay, there's no enforcement.

Under Assembly Bill 211, that employer would be liable for damages three times the amount owed the worker, even stiffer than the double payment that could be imposed under federal law.

She said in part, the idea was to create a strong incentive to get the employer to pay up.