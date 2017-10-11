Boys & Girls and Greenhouse to benefit from grand opening party at The Union

CARSON CITY – The Union, Carson City's newest downtown eatery, tap house and coffee purveyor, is throwing a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the restaurant at 302 N. Carson Street.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and The Greenhouse Project to receive proceeds of Grand Opening Party

Following the ribbon cutting at 5:30, The Union will host a party with food, wine and beer for a $20 donation at the door. Proceeds will be donated to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada and The Greenhouse Project. A cash bar will also be available.

The Union is a collaboration between Mark Estee of Liberty Food & Wine Exchange and chez louie in the Nevada Museum of Art, Mark Trujillo of Hub Coffee Roasters, Tanya McCaffrey, CEO and founder of Vast financial services, Executive Chef Tommy Linnett and General Manager Nick Meyer.

Dignitaries planning to attend The Union grand opening celebration include Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, and Ronni Hannaman from the Carson City Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, go to http://www.theunioncarson.com.