Brewer’s Cabinet partners with brewery giant on new product

The Brewer Cabinet, a local brewery, eater and store, has partnered with Sierra Nevada Brewing to create Electrum IPA.

Electrum IPA has 6.8-percent alcohol by volume and contains a substantial amount of Amarillo hops and Simcoe hop powder used for dry hopping.

"Electrum is a naturally occurring alloy of silver and gold," said Michael Connolly, owner of The Brewer’s Cabinet. "This name fit perfectly because we really hit the jackpot with this opportunity to both collaborate with a beer giant and also provide a taste of our good stuff to the masses.

The brew is currently available for purchase at The Brewer's Cabinet, Sierra Tap House and Ole Bridge Pub and more retail locations coming soon.