Broker Genius opens satellite office in downtown Reno

An established software technology company specializing in automated ticket pricing has set up shop in Reno.

The Economic Development Authority of Western Nevada (EDAWN) announced Monday that Broker Genius Inc., a software technology company headquartered in Valley Stream, N.Y., opened a West Coast satellite office in Reno.

The company is looking to hire several talented analysts to staff the new location on South Virginia Street over the next few months.

Supply and demand in the ticket market changes fast. Without automated pricing technology, it’s impossible for ticket sellers to check and update prices for all of their inventory in real time. Since many sellers manage thousands of tickets at once, manual pricing is incredibly time consuming and leads to massive amounts of inefficiency. Broker Genius’ technology automates pricing with real-time market data to help its customers earn an additional 7 percent-plus in gross revenue, while saving time and reducing overhead.

In 2016, Broker Genius had nearly $1 billion of ticket inventory on its platform, helping the world’s largest sports and entertainment brokers maximize profits and accelerate growth.

“Broker Genius needed to expand coverage to include West Coast hours of operation. We evaluated Las Vegas, Portland, Los Angeles, and Reno,” said Sam Sherman, CEO of Broker Genius. “After visiting Reno, we decided that it was a great spot for our new office. We were drawn to the city’s culture, growth potential, and talent — it’s also very beautiful. Reno was a logical choice for us.”

“I’m thrilled that Broker Genius chose downtown Reno as the location for its new West Coast satellite office,” said Oscar Delgado, Reno City Councilmember and representative of Ward 3, where the office will be located. “We welcome Mr. Sherman at an exciting time for The Biggest Little City, which continues its transformation into a tech center known for our innovative industries.”

“More and more technology companies are finding Reno an ideal place for business and we are excited that Broker Genius has landed in our city,” said Mike Kazmierski, President and CEO of EDAWN. “Software technology is one of the fastest growing industries today and brings great paying jobs to the region.”

Broker Genius is currently seeking qualified candidates to fill a variety of positions in Reno, Nevada. Job seekers can apply directly here.

Local partners Stark & Associates, Brad Elgin assisted Broker Genius with finding the perfect space for their new office in Reno.