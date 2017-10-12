The Northern Nevada Apprenticeship Coordinators Association presents its 14th Building Women Career Fair on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Truckee Meadows Community College’s William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center, 475 Edison Way in Reno.

The event features exhibits and information on apprenticeship programs in various disciplines in construction and construction related industries. Exhibits include making a windchime with welding technology, building a metal box and virtual reality backhoe driving, along with laying concrete, painting and drywalling.

NNACA sponsors a number of apprenticeship programs through its member organizations in fields including construction craft laborers, electricians, heat and frost insulators, ironworkers, NV Energy, operating engineers, painters and allied trades, plasterers and cement masons, plumbers and pipefitters, sheet metal workers and stationary engineers.

All apprenticeship programs are free of charge and most include books and paid college credits, while programs may vary.

For for information, contact info@buildingtradejobs.org, or call Dian VanderWell, trades apprenticeship recruiter for NNACA, at 775-772-7146.