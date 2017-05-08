Business and leadership experts keynote summit | nnbw.com

A leading international expert in business and leadership coaching, Dr. Marshall Goldsmith, along with several leading women in the business and health sectors, will speak at the inaugural Women's Leadership Summit in Reno.

Goldsmith is a New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and Amazon best-selling author and will be the keynote speaker of the event. His book, "What Got You Here Won't Get You There," is a Harold Longman Award winner and Wall Street Journal No. 1 Business Book of the Year.

Other speakers at the Women's Leadership Summit feature female executives from industry leading organizations La-Z-Boy and PepsiCo, along with prominent thought-leaders and experts from UCLA Medical Center and the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business.

The 2017 Women's Leadership Summit is the brainchild of Mandy Clark, president and founder of Optimizing You, Inc. After many years as an executive with PepsiCo and other prestigious organizations, Clark relocated with her family back to Reno and is bringing the same leadership education and opportunities she received to the women of northern Nevada.

"I felt that, as much as Reno is growing into a powerhouse for new industries, it lacks a true educational opportunity for empowering businesswoman," said Clark. "It's something that's so important to me that I felt compelled to make it happen."

Speaker topics will range from the unique challenges facing women in business leadership to balancing both career and life success and the connections between workplace stress and personal health.

The Women's Leadership Summit is an all day educational conference taking place Monday, May 15 at the Reno Renaissance Downtown Hotel (formerly The Siena). For more information, visit WLSNV.com.