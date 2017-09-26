Business Council of Douglas County hosts annual conference Thursday

The Business Council of Douglas County presents its annual Critical Issues Conference scheduled for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28 at Carson Valley Inn in Minden.

Sessions include "How are you attracting the Next Generation employee?" A multi-generational panel of Hughes GE employees will have a candid conversation. Al Ries – Legendary branding strategist – said “The next generation product almost never comes from the previous generation” … what are you doing to recruit & retain the next generation? Odds are they will be pivotal to your future success. Hear BHGE’s approach from a veteran product leader, two up-and-coming millennials and experienced leaders in between. You will hear what your future employees want in a job, benefits, virtual offices, flex time and more. Brace yourself, it’s not what you are doing now and IS the future.

The conference will also feature keynote Rob Anderson of RO Anderson Engineering, a key employer in Douglas County, dedicated to the foundation and future of responsible progress in the community, Andrew Strain, Heavenly Regional Vice President of Planning and Governmental Affairs, Bryan Davis Director of Marketing, Edgewood Companies, Nicholas Breaux, Regional Vice President of Marketing, Harrah's & Harvey's Lake Tahoe, Bobbi Thompson, Minden-Tahoe Airport, Larry Werner, Douglas County Manager, Chad Cox – GE Bently Nevada and Business Council President and Bill Henderson – Director of Sales, Carson Valley Inn.

Also, the conference will celebrate 25 years for the Council building a solid Foundation and Future with some special surprises, and a historical look back in time in a walking wall of fame inside the conference center.

Cost is $65 per person, which includes all sessions, materials and meals. To register for the event, call 775-790-1544.