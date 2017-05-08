Business, economic leaders plan ‘Business of Education’ event | nnbw.com

What is the Washoe County School District doing to prepare 65,000 students to meet local employers’ workforce needs? The Washoe K-12 Education Foundation, in partnership with The Chamber & EDAWN, invite you to attend “The Business of Education” Luncheon to find out.

This event will connect business with education by communicating the successful efforts of the Washoe County School District to prepare students for the workforce. Benefiting the Washoe K-12 Education Foundation, the event will highlight what opportunities are available for our 65,000 children in public school, as well as how businesses can participate.

“The Business of Education” Luncheon

Thursday, May 18, 2017

Peppermill Resort Spa Casino/Tuscany Ballroom

11:30 am – Check-In

12 noon – 1:30 pm Lunch & Program

Cost: $100 per person OR $750 for table of 8

To register, click HERE

For more information OR to sponsor the event, call the Reno-Sparks Chamber of Commerce at 775-636-9550.