Business sponsors sought by UNR golf team | nnbw.com

The University of Nevada, Reno men's golf team is seeking sponsors and players for its Players Invitational Golf Tournament fundraiser.

The event will take place Friday, April 28 at Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley. It begins at 1 p.m. with a shotgun start. Space is limited.

The goal of Wolf Pack men's golf team, which recently won the Jackrabbit Classic, is to provide Nevada student-athletes a championship experience: The opportunity to represent the university at the highest level, against premier competition, alongside the top talent using the most innovative equipment while earning a degree at Nevada.

"Supporting the men's golf program is important because it allows the players to get the most out of their time at Nevada," Michael Allen, nine-time professional tour winner, said. "The friendships and memories I made as a member of the Pack have helped shape my life and have been instrumental in my career."

For more information, or to register, call Jacob Wilner, men's golf head coach, at 323-309-6645 or email jwilner@unr.edu. Or contact Jerry Cail at 775-682-6908 or jcail@unr.edu.

For more about Wolf Pack Golf Team, go to: http://www.nevadawolfpack.com/sports/m-golf/unv-m-golf-body.html.