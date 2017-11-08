Calendar – Week of Nov. 13 Ad# 104598-0

Add

Nov. 14

5:30 to 7 p.m. Holland & hart LLP, NCET “Law On Tap!” West Street Market, Reno

Nov. 15

7 a.m. Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, Business Council of Douglas County and the Northern Nevada Development Authority joint breakfast meeting at Carson Valley Inn. Speaker will be Jon Wellinghoff, CEO and founder of GridPolicy, Inc. Reservations at carsonvalleynv.org. Information call 775-782-8144

Nov. 17

7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. WIN November Breakfast features Randy Cohen, “Art and the Local Economy,” At Atlantis Casino Resort. Sponsored by Artown. Reservations at http://www.winevada.com.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans’ Job and Resource Fair: TMCC V. James Early Student Center, Dandini Campus. Details: contact Veterans Resource Center coordinator Zachary Totans at 775-673-8212.

Dec. 8

Add: 5:30 – 8:00pm: AAF, AIGA, PRSA, PSN & Reno AMA host Cheers and Beers ugly Christmas sweater themed night. LEX Lounge at The Grand Sierra. (networking color)

December 13th

5:00 – 6:00pm: Chamber Member Holiday Reception. 449 S. Virginia St., Reno