California Automation Firm expands into Reno market | nnbw.com

Automation Group, a California based provider of automation engineering services is pleased to announce the official grand opening of its Reno branch and expansion into the rapidly growing Reno market.

Project Manager Robert Rash leads the Reno office and Automation Group’s Reno team. “Rash was a sensible choice for us and our clients,” says President of Automation Group Brad Stegmann, “Rash’s automotive experience combined with Automation Group’s Ignition and Siemens experience created the ultimate team to serve the thriving Reno market. This fifth expansion falls in alignment with Automation Group’s continued aggressive double- digit growth strategy.”

Rash and his team of automation solution experts will provide the Reno area with unprecedented automation integration experience. Automation Group has a long history of executing many multi-million dollar projects annually.

Automation Group held a Grand Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on January 27th, 2016 in celebration of its new Nevada operation. Located in Meadow Wood Crown Plaza, Automation Group’s executive offices will house their current team of automation engineers and project managers as well as provide for expansion. Led by Corporate Recruiter, Blandine Glaize, Automation Group’s aggressive recruiting efforts have successfully brought top engineering talent to the area.

\Founded in 1998, Industrial Automation Group, LLC is a California-based CSIA Certified System Integrator specializing in all leading automation offerings including Rockwell, Siemens, Wonderware, Ignition, GE, and more. Services include project management, automation engineering, automation service and support, and control panel manufacturing. For additional information, visit http://www.automationgroup.com/