Call for applications: 2017 Wagner Memorial Award for Women in Atmospheric Sciences | nnbw.com

The Desert Research Institute (DRI) is now accepting applications for the Peter B. Wagner Memorial Award for Women in Atmospheric Sciences. The deadline for submission is Tuesday, March 14th, 2017.

This prestigious national award provides financial support to a woman pursuing a Masters or Ph.D in atmospheric sciences or a related program at a university in the United States.

Interested applicants should submit a paper based on original research directly related to the identification, clarification, or resolution of an atmospheric or climatic problem. To be eligible, applicants must be pursuing a Masters or Ph.D. in a program of atmospheric sciences or a related field as of the application deadline date.

Recent winners include: Natalie Freeman from the University of Colorado's Department of Atmospheric; Laura Kreidberg, Ph.D. from the University of Chicago's Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics; and Dana Caulton from Purdue University's Department of Chemistry.

The amount of the award is $1,500.

Applicants should submit a PDF file of the full manuscript and a cover letter describing her graduate program of study by email or regular mail to Vera Samburova at DRI.

For more details about how to submit applications, click here.