Cannabis auction set for this week

Thomas Hayward Auctioneers of Carson City is conducting the first auction of cannabis horticulture equipment since the state's legalization of marijuana in July.

The auction will end at 4:20 p.m., this Friday.

Nevada's legal dispensaries sold $27.1 million worth of marijuana in July alone, producing $10.2 million in tax revenues for the state, according to the Nevada Department of Taxation.

"The Department of Taxation projects that the state will generate nearly $120 million from taxes from marijuana over the next two years, so it's already becoming a huge, lucrative business. Obviously, that will translate into a higher demand for hydroponics farming and gardening systems, as well as related equipment for growing it. Of course, horticulture equipment is also usable for sustainable hydroponic greenhouse gardening as well," said Thomas Hayward. "Many of the items are new and have never been used."

The auction includes high-intensity lights, hydroponic lights, fans, bins, water, air pumps, power cables, racks, X-buckets, hoses, spray handles, sprayers, carbon filters and other items.