Cannabis Q & A – a seminar to help participants learn the particulars of medical and recreational marijuana in Nevada | nnbw.com

Moana Nursery is hosting a free community Q&A seminar on cannabis this Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Landscape & Design Center at Moana Nursery located at 1190 West Moana Lane. The seminar will focus on learning the particulars of medical and recreational marijuana in Nevada.

The seminar will cover legal specifics, HR policies/implications in the workplace, growing basics, as well as challenges and considerations for personal use.

Panelists include Alex Taracki, Master Cultivator and Extract Artist, and Kristin Ehasz Vice President of Sales and Business Development, Cannavative Group; Diana Albiniano, HR Specialist and Partner, Solutions at Work; Dianne Stortz-Lintz, Horticulturist and northern Nevada gardener.

The seating is limited to 60; first-come, first-served.

For more information, visit http://www.moananursery.com or call (775) 825-0600.