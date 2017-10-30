CANstruction seeks 2018 participants

Organizers of CANstruction event are recruiting teams for the annual 2018 event to be held next March.

Teams who are interested in finding out more about participating in CANstruction are encouraged to attend a Kick-Off Meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. at WorthGroup Architects, 9400 Gateway Drive, Suite B, in Reno. The recruiting period ends on Friday, Jan. 12.

The 2018 event takes place March 7-11 at Meadowood Mall in Reno.

CANstruction is a food drive that combines architecture, design, learning and planning organized by the American Institute of Architects of Northern Nevada (AIANN). The event involves student and corporate teams making large sculptures out of non-perishable foods that are judged and donated to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.

For details on the event, call Fred Graham at 775-846-6088. Additional information and entry forms can accessed at http://fbnn.org.