Career mentoring program prepares aviation’s next generation | nnbw.com

The future of the Nevada aviation industry is brighter than ever. Reports presented by Boeing, Gulfstream, National Business Aviation Association and others point towards a growing industry. With over 350 days of optimal flying weather, unmanned flight training, and an engaged aviation corporate community, Nevada is poised for a significant boost.

Aviation businesses currently based in Nevada, coupled with those moving into our fine state stand to exceed expectations. Not only are they geared to surpass revenue targets, they'll do so with quality local manpower. High school and college students interested in aviation careers will find employment success. Job and internship opportunities are on the rise and the local talent pool is ready for those positions.

"Aviation businesses are coming to us to find their next great hires," says Eric Henry, trustee chair for Pathways to Aviation in a press release. "Industry leaders find exceptional value hiring local talent, as opposed to recruiting from outside the area."

Currently, 18 local high school and college students are participating in a new aviation career mentoring program, designed by Pathways to Aviation, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to informing, inspiring, and engaging aviation's next generation.

"These students are involved in a four-month series of workshops, where they're learning career planning best practices," says Henry. "At the final event in May, they'll be showcased to aviation industry leaders and college recruiters."

The next workshop session takes place on Wednesday, March 15. Students will learn about resume writing and get matched with aviation and local business leaders, who'll provide mentoring advice.

To learn more, visit http://www.PathwaystoAviation.org.