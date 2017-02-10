Carson City, Carson Valley featured in ‘Where to Retire’ magazine | nnbw.com

Carson City and Carson Valley are featured as great places to retire in an upcoming issue of “Where to Retire” magazine.

“We chose Carson City, and the nearby Carson Valley, for its clean air, elbow room, four-season climate, friendly people and recreational opportunities. Also, retirees like no state income tax. Your proximity to tech-hub Reno and vacationland Lake Tahoe are also plusses. Your area is getting more master-planned communities, and those attract retirees,” said Annette Fuller, editor of the 25 year-old magazine. “We were charmed by the three cities of Genoa, Minden and Gardnerville, as well. One retiree who moved to Carson City told us: ‘I don’t think I’ve talked to someone who retired here who’s not happy.’”

The magazine, which has a circulation of 200,000, publishes six times a year and features four of the best places to retire in each issue.

Carson City and Carson Valley are featured in the magazine’s March/April issue available Feb. 14 at Barnes & Noble bookstores and other newsstands.

For more information, go online to WhereToRetire.com.