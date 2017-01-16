Carson City Chamber to debut series on professional development | nnbw.com

The opportunity for professional growth is something every employer should consider for their managers or soon-to-be managers to keep employees engaged about their job and the company.

Attending seminars taught by professionals is the best method to keep abreast of current trends in the business world, although many of the sessions planned for the Carson City Chamber’s Professional Development Series beginning Jan. 17 can translate to government management jobs as well.

Taking a page out of the monthly professional growth days set aside for teachers to better learn their craft and keep up with current teaching trends, the chamber is launching a seven-month professional development educational series to be taught by former California community college professor Robert Ash who brings a wealth of teaching experience on each of the subjects. He also has presented many of these courses to large associations and corporations and most recently addressed the Chamber’s Leadership Institute.

The first workshop presented by Ash will take place in the chamber’s meeting room on Jan. 17 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. The subject presented will give insight into the use of power versus authority and when and how to use either in the workplace.

Subsequent sessions will address how to effectively communicate, how to solve problems and make strong decisions, how to negotiate effectively, the power of customer service, the importance of time management, and how to build an effective team for best results.

Each of the seven affordable sessions will be kept to 26 or less students to give the opportunity for all to participate.

Cost for participation at $25 per session for chamber members and $40 per session for non-members. If all sessions are booked in advance, the seventh session is free.

Professional development is important not only for personal growth but for company growth as well. Every employer should make this small investment in a star employee to increase collective knowledge of the entire team and boost the employee’s job satisfaction and retain good employees.

To sign up, call the Chamber at 775-882-1565 or go online to http://www.carsoncitychamber.com.