Carson City Entrepreneurs Assembly celebrating first anniversary | nnbw.com

Entrepreneurs Assembly (EA) is celebrating its first year in Carson City this month. The non-profit business organization, designed to function as a “virtual incubator,” supports and grows local startups and small businesses. In Carson, where EA meetings take place in The Studio at Adams Hub, EA has already influenced and inspired a group of local startups, says Diane Dye Hansen, president of the Carson chapter of EA.

Kimberly and Geoff Landry, the owners of Scoups, the new soup-and-ice cream bar on McFadden Plaza, are EA members; another restaurant project with EA in its DNA is in the works on Carson Street as well, putting two EA alumni in the heart of the downtown renaissance.

Robin MacGregor of Carson City Art Gallery was inspired by her peer-to-peer learning experience at EA. She started a monthly business round table for local gallery owners, focused on marketing and sales.

The new Gallery on Main in Genoa counts EA participants Maureen Conlin, and jewelry designers Lisa and Jim Daggett of Southwest Designs as members. Gallery on Main is using lean-startup “guerilla marketing” tactics to build a following, like a weekly Ukulele Happy Hour, art workshops and classes that focus on the gallery’s expertise in gems, crystals and rocks.

EA has chapters in Reno, Incline and Henderson, Nevada, as well as South Lake Tahoe, California, and is expanding internationally. EA was started in Reno in 2010. Since its inception, EA’s volunteers have educated, mentored and coached more than 1,000 entrepreneurs and startups in Northern Nevada.

The August meeting of the Carson City Chapter of EA will take place Wednesday, Aug. 9, from 5:30-8 p.m. at The Studio @ Adam’s Hub. This mentor-facilitated working session will help you identify priorities and create a plan for progress. There’s no charge to participate. RSVP by calling 775-222-0001 or emailing Adam’s Hub.