Carson City marketing firm celebrates 5th anniversary, wins NNDA award | nnbw.com

Carson City marketing agency, In Plain Sight Marketing LLC, celebrated its 5th anniversary by settling into new quarters at 311 W. Washington Street, Suite A, and taking home the Northern Nevada Development Agency's Mark Twain award for marketing campaign of the year.

Launched in 2012 by Carson City resident, Renee Plain, IPSM has grown from Plain's kitchen table to a staff of four, including her business partner and mom, Kathie Taylor of Minden. Taylor joined the firm in 2015, adding public relations, market research and survey capabilities to the already flourishing marketing strategy, community relations and social media practice.

The firm hired Carson High School senior Shaylin Segura last June as a social media intern. Segura was recently promoted to social media coordinator, and Jessica Grundy joined the firm in January as project manager.

"I went from me to three, and then to four in the past year," Plain said in a press release. "It's been very exciting, challenging and fun all at the same time. We are proud to represent some of the finest organizations in Carson City."

IPSM's client roster includes Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell, Nevada Builders Alliance, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada, Carson City School District Career and Technical Education, Shaheen Beauchamp Builders, East Fork Firefighters Association, and the Carson City Senior Center, among others.

The NNDA announced their annual Pioneer Award winners this week. Plain said IPSM submitted their work on behalf of Douglas County real estate agent, Ginger Easley.

Easley said she wanted to raise $1,000 and food donations for the KTVN Share Your Holiday food drive benefiting the Carson Valley Community Food Closet and asked IPSM for help.

"IPSM developed the strategy using every possible means I have of communicating with my clients and the community," she said. "We tripled our original goal of raising $1,000 to raising over $3,000 with some last-minute donations, plus over 200 pounds of food. I couldn't have done it without their attention to detail and diligence in execution."

Plain is a previous NNDA Kit Carson entrepreneur of the year award winner, and Taylor received the Public Relations Society of America Bronze Spike award, and the Council for Advancement and Support of Education District VII bronze awards for best practices in marketing and overall campaign for her work as project lead on behalf of the University of Nevada, Reno marketing and communications department's #VermontFor50 campaign in 2015.