Carson City’s Firkin & Fox gets new name | nnbw.com

CARSON CITY — That isn’t a new downtown eatery, it’s just a new name.

The Firkin & Fox is now The Fox Brewpub.

Jim Phalan, owner of the English-style pub in the St. Charles Hotel, made the decision to go out on his own when his franchise agreement with Firkin Group of Pubs came up for renewal this month.

“The choice to change the name and leave the brand was a hard decision. However, we have been running on our own for several years and it didn’t make financial sense to continue down the same path. The Fox Brewpub is more than just a name; it’s a gathering place, a place where family and friends come to enjoy each other, our beautiful downtown, our atmosphere and our staff,” said Phalan.

Phalan, who is in Mexico working on a project, said he has some exciting changes planned for the renamed pub.

The Fox Brewpub seats 100 inside and 70 outside on its recently redone patio. It offers a pub-style menu, including sandwiches, burgers, and vegetarian options as well as pub favorites such Guinness steak and mushroom pie, fish and chips and specialty pot pies.

The Fox Brewpub opens daily at 11 a.m. and hosts beer-tasting events, dinners featuring special chef creations and custom beers, live entertainment, and happy hour Monday through Friday.

For information, visit http://www.foxbrewpub.com.