Carson High School celebrates Career and Technical Education Month | nnbw.com

Students and faculty at Carson High School will join others across the nation during the month of February to celebrate national Career and Technical Education Month.

CTE Month provides CTE programs across the country an opportunity to demonstrate how CTE makes students college- and career- ready and prepares them for high-wage, high-demand career fields. Among the special activities scheduled are the opening of the school’s new manufacturing training lab and middle school student tours. CTE month culminates with CTE Career Expo on March 1, where students and families are invited to meet with regional employers and post-secondary educational institutions to explore careers in CTE fields.

“The activities planned over the next month will illustrate the rigor and relevance CTE courses offer our students,” Michele Lewis, Carson City School District CTE administrator, said in a press release. “By partnering with the business community, CTE programs are investing in students and providing them with the latest technology and skills that will prepare them to become successful employees and future leaders.”

CTE encompasses 94 percent of high school students and 13 million postsecondary students in the United States and includes high schools, career centers, community and technical colleges, four-year universities and more. Out of Carson High School’s 2,195 students, 1,650 are enrolled in CTE courses.

“CTE is a big part of Governor Sandoval’s plan to prepare students for the highly skilled jobs moving into the state,” Lewis said. “Our programs at Carson High School represent all 16 of the national career clusters and includes courses in agriculture and natural resources, business/entrepreneurship, health science/medical, information and media technologies, and skilled and technical sciences.”

CTE is a major part of the solution to myriad national economic and workforce problems, such as high school dropout rates, a weakened economy, global competitiveness and massive layoffs. At a time when opportunity for employment is so critical, CTE programs in every community are ensuring students are equipped with the skills to successfully enter the workforce. Nevada’s CTE students experience a higher graduation rate than non-CTE students.

Carson City Mayor Bob Crowell issued a proclamation declaring February 2017 as Career and Technical Education Month,” urging all citizens to “become familiar with the services and benefits offered by the career and technical education programs in this community and to support and participate in these programs to enhance their individual skills and productivity.”