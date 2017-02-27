Carson High School CTE program hosts Career Expo | nnbw.com

Carson High School's Career and Technical Education program is presenting its Career Expo Wednesday, March 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the high school. The Expo is open to the general public as well as all Carson High School and Carson City middle school students.

"CTE programs are putting education funding where there is demand," Michele Lewis, Carson High School CTE program lead, said in a press release. "Wherever there are industry sectors booming in Nevada, we are making sure we have curriculum to get our students ready to meet the growing demand for job skills."

Representatives from local colleges, job and career services and branches of the military will provide information on post-secondary options, including Western Nevada College, Truckee Meadows Community College, Carrington College and Career College of Northern Nevada.

In addition, employers in the CTE program area, including US Bank, Nevada State Division of Minerals and St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, will be present to provide information on career pathways, and CTE teachers and students will present demonstrations in their respective classrooms. Reno celebrity chef, Clint Jolly of Food Network's Chopped: Restaurant Impossible fame, will visit with students interested in culinary careers.

Lewis said Carson High School is unique with its wide range of CTE offerings, and provides more CTE pathways than any other comprehensive high school in the state. In contrast, high schools in Reno and Las Vegas often focus on three of four specific career pathways.

The CTE program is part of Gov. Sandoval's CTE initiative, providing education at industry levels in six career cluster areas including professions in agriculture and natural resources management, business and marketing, hospitality and tourism, information and media technologies, and skilled and technical sciences. Many students will test for and hold national certifications in their chosen field upon graduating from high school, and some will graduate with college credits.

CTE career pathways and curriculum include the following:

Agriculture and Natural Resources Management

Veterinary science

Ornamental horticulture and greenhouse management

Floriculture design and management

Natural resources and wildlife management

Agriculture leadership, communication and policy

Business and Marketing

Entrepreneurship

Banking

Hospitality and Tourism

Culinary arts

Health Science and Public Safety

Emergency medical technician

Sports medicine

Pharmacy practice

Health Information Management

Information and Media Technologies

Graphic design

Photography

Web design

IT Service and Support

AP Computer Science

Skilled and Technical Sciences