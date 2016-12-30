Carson sees November gaming win uptick; Nevada casino revenue down 1.5 percent in November | nnbw.com

Nevada’s non-restricted casinos had a weak November as total win decreased 1.5 percent by about $14 million to $930.4 million.

But the Carson Valley area, which includes Carson City, along with valley portions of Douglas County, reported an increase, albeit by just 1.24 percent. That’s Carson’s third consecutive increase. The $7.8 million in win in November pulls the Carson Valley area into the black for the first time in a year, up overall by a half percent.

Statewide, the culprit was Baccarat, which raked in just $84.8 million in November. That’s 22.5 percent less than the same month of 2015.

By contrast, blackjack, craps and roulette were all up compared to a year ago.

Overall, statewide game and table win was off by 6.5 percent at $325.2 million.

Slot win was up 1.47 percent but that wasn’t enough to pull the monthly total back into the black. Total slot win was $605.2 million.

The overall decrease was in sharp contract to October’s numbers when casino win increased 11.1 percent over the same month of 2015.

In Carson, game and table win was off 47 percent to just $291,000. But table games are only a small percentage of the area’s gaming win. Slot play increased 4.9 percent to just more than $7.5 million,, bringing total gaming win to $7.82 million.

Churchill County reported an overall increase for the month of 1.9 percent — $1.606 million. The 2.87 percent increase in slot win accounted for $1.56 million. Table games decreased by 20 percent compared to the same month a year ago but that category accounts for just more than $50,000 at four of the county’s 10 locations.

Douglas County’s Tahoe resorts at Stateline reported a 12.58 percent overall increase to $15.98 million. Since table games win fell 15.88 percent to $4.2 million, slot play carried the load with a 38 percent increase to more than $11.7 million in win.

North Shore casinos at Crystal Bay didn’t fare so well in November, suffering a 10.98 percent decrease in win to a hair more than $1.56 million. Even though the vast majority of North Shore play comes from slots, a 1.4 percent increase in slot win couldn’t offset the 36.99 percent decrease in Game and Table win. Slot win accounted for $1.2 million and table games just $357,000 of the total.

Overall, Washoe County reported $62 million in win, a 1.1 percent increase. Reno was up 2.8 percent to $45.7 million of that and Sparks up 5 percent to $10.2 million.

Primarily because of Baccarat, the Las Vegas Strip was down 3.48 percent to $516.99 million and the county as a whole off 2 percent to $811.1 million.