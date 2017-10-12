Breast Center participates in study

Carson Tahoe Breast Center in Carson City was selected as the only provider in Nevada, and one of only 131 worldwide, to participate in the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial.

The program, led by Medical Director Dr. Kinsey Pillsbury, this innovative program will offer new advancements, opportunities, and expertise in the early detection of breast cancer. Since its opening in August 2016, The Carson Tahoe Breast Center has served more than 10,000 women for preventive and diagnostic care.

Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, the first randomized trial to compare two types of digital mammography for breast cancer screening, is now open to patients. In cooperation with the Nevada Cancer Research Foundation and The National Cancer Institute, Carson Tahoe Breast Center is actively enrolling healthy women ages 45 to 74, who are already planning to get routine mammograms, to participate in the clinical trial.

For details, contact the Carson Tahoe Breast Center at clinicaltrial@carsontahoe.org or call 775-445-7604.