Carson Tahoe Health honored by American Diabetes Association | nnbw.com

Carson Tahoe's leading-edge Diabetes Education Program recognized for upholding highest standards of quality excellence

As one of only two certified diabetes education programs in northern Nevada, Carson Tahoe Health has once again been awarded the prestigious American Diabetes Association Education Recognition Certificate for providing an outstanding diabetes self-management education program. A

s the nation's leading certification agency for diabetes education, the ADA has officially acknowledged Carson Tahoe's program for offering elite guidance and support; critical components of a patient's comprehensive diabetes care plan.

The Association's Education Recognition Certificate assures that educational programs meet or exceed the National Standards for Diabetes Self-Management Education Programs. These standards were rigorously developed and tested under the auspices of the National Diabetes Advisory Board in 1983, and are continuously updated based on the ever-expanding body of diabetes research.

Organizations with diabetes programs may voluntarily apply for recognition and renew their certification every four years. Programs that achieve recognition status have a staff of knowledgeable health professionals who can provide participants with the latest information on effective diabetes management.

"In addition to being a growing health epidemic nationwide, findings from Carson Tahoe's 2016 Community Health Needs Assessment identified diabetes as a top health concern in northern Nevada," Syndi Skilling, Diabetes Education Program Planner at Carson Tahoe Health, said in a press release. "Carson Tahoe is pleased to renew our ADA certification, which we have maintained in good standing for over 20 years. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality diabetes treatment, resources, and support to our community."

According to the ADA, there are 29.1 million people or 9.3 percent of the population in the United States who have diabetes. While an estimated 21 million have been diagnosed, unfortunately, 8.1 million people are not aware they have this disease. Many will first learn that they have diabetes when they are treated for one of its life-threatening complications – heart disease and stroke, kidney disease, blindness, and nerve disease and amputation.

In addition to the certified diabetes education program, Carson Tahoe offers a diabetes prevention program, Small Steps Big Rewards, in conjunction with the CDC; this proven program is designed to help those who may be at risk of developing diabetes. For more information on Carson Tahoe's diabetes programs, visit https://carsontahoe.com/diabetes.