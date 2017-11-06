New tenants for Battle Born Business Center

Frame Architecture and Sierra Contractors Source Plan Room, both Reno-based companies, have opened offices at the Business Born Business Center in Carson City.

The 15,3500-square-foot office building is a collaboration between the Nevada Builders Alliance, RCM Realty Group, Handling Law and NAI Alliance Carson City. The business park was made possible after a $1 million renovation of the existing 39-year-old building.

According to Aaron West, chief executive officer for the Nevada Builders Alliance, a couple of other suites are available for lease in the building.