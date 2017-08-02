Chamber offers HR Boot Camp | nnbw.com

The Chamber of Commerce Reno + Sparks is pleased to announce "HR BOOT CAMP," a comprehensive training course for small businesses that want to learn effective ways to manage their human resources responsibilities. The course is open to the public.

Sessions will be held on consecutive Thursdays, Sept. 7-28, from 7:45 to until 10 a.m. at 449 S. Virginia St. Free parking is available.

Topics will include: Recruitment, Personnel Policies and Procedures, Employee Communication and Development, and Avoidance of Legal Issues.

The cost is $99 and will include workbooks, templates to create documents, professional speakers, and a Certificate of Completion issued by Truckee Meadows Community College.

This program is in collaboration with Truckee Meadows Community College and the Northern Nevada Human Resources Association.

To register, contact Sarah Gill at TMCC: 824-3827 or register online at https://truckee.augusoft.net./index.cfm?fuseaction=1010. Enrollment is limited so registration will close on Aug. 30 at 5 p.m.