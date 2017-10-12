Chase opens first branch in Northern Nevada

Chase is hosting a ribbon-cutting of its first Northern Nevada bank branch on Wednesday, Oct. 18 11:3o a.m. in the Galena Shopping Center, 18300 Wedge Parkway in Reno.

A community celebration will be held on Saturday, Oct. 28.

The new Reno branch will have a staff of 11, including personal bankers, financial advisors, mortgage and business banking specialists and tellers. Banking hours will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The branch phone number is 775-683-4096, and the bank’s website is http://www.chase.com.

Another Chase branch will open in Reno within the next six months, and additional branch and ATM locations in Reno and Lake Tahoe are in the planning and development stages.

Chase entered the Nevada market with the 2008 acquisition of Washington Mutual. Chase customers currently have access to 48 branches in Las Vegas. In addition, customers have access to 139 ATMs in Las Vegas.