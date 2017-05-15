Chase to open new branches in northern Nevada | nnbw.com

Chase is expanding its branch presence to northern Nevada and will open its first two locations in Reno in the fall.

Plans also call for two more branch openings in Reno and several new branches in the Lake Tahoe area starting in 2018.

"Northern Nevada is going through an exciting period of economic growth and we believe it's the right time to expand our presence in that region," said Sean Herron, Market Director for northeast California and northern Nevada. "We're excited to officially become part of the Reno and Lake Tahoe communities."

The new branches will offer a full range of services for consumers and businesses, and feature the latest innovative technology to make banking even more convenient. The bank plans to hire locally and staff the branches with personal bankers, financial advisors and mortgage and business banking specialists.

The first two branches in Reno will open in October at the intersection of Mt. Rose Highway and Wedge Parkway, and in November at South Meadows Parkway and Double R. The locations for the 2018 openings in Reno and Lake Tahoe have not been finalized.

Chase entered the Nevada market with the 2008 acquisition of Washington Mutual. Chase customers currently have access to 48 branches in Las Vegas. In addition, Las Vegas customers have access to 139 ATMs to conduct their routine banking transactions 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

JPMorgan Chase employs more than 400 people in Nevada and serves more than 920,000 consumer and 57,000 businesses locally. Since 2016, the firm has contributed $870,000 to nonprofits in the state, including those that focus on workforce readiness and small business development.

In January, the JPMorgan Chase Foundation awarded a $2 million grant over a three-year period to the state of Nevada to help increase the number of students who graduate from high school prepared for careers. Developed as part of JPMorgan Chase's $75 million global New Skills for Youth (NSFY) initiative, the state is working with government, business and education leaders to strengthen career education and create pathways to economic success.