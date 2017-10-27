Chase’s Lowe to attend real estate show

Susan Lowe, senior vice president in the real estate brokerage Chase International, has been selected to present the company's most luxurious properties at a top real estate event at Olympia exhibition center in London at the end of this month.

The show attracts thousands of affluent buyers from around the world who will be joined by leading real estate experts running interactive workshops and seminars over the course of this two-day event.

"London being amongst the number one cities for billionaires, offers a strong connection and draw to Lake Tahoe's pristine beauty for play and relaxation," said Kerry Donovan, Chase's vice president of luxury real estate. "Our Lake Tahoe luxury properties will receive global exposure at this prestigious event."

Chase is headquartered in Lake Tahoe with 10 offices in Northern Nevada and Lake Tahoe regions.