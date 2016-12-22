Cheetah Learning announces partnership with Affirm | nnbw.com

Cheetah Learning, an award-winning provider of Project Management training, has announced that the company is now providing its students the option of paying with Affirm, a trusted online financing service that allows students to pay over time.

Cheetah Learning chose Affirm as its partner for its new financing option because of the companies’ shared core values: user-friendliness, trustworthiness, and transparency. Unlike other financing services, Affirm discloses its fees upfront, and performs a “soft credit check” that does not affect its users’ credit scores.

Cheetah Learning CEO and Founder, Michelle LaBrosse, was looking for a way to provide Cheetah students more options to pay for Cheetah’s Project Management training classes. She identified Affirm as a trustworthy partner for helping make Cheetah classes more affordable by allowing students to pay in installments over time.

“What I liked about Affirm is they made it easy for us to partner with them,” said LaBrosse in a press release. “It’s as easy for us as it is for our students to use their valuable service to get the training they need to succeed in their careers.”

Since the launch of Cheetah Learning’s partnership with Affirm last month, more than 20 students have registered for Cheetah Learning courses through Affirm. LaBrosse said, “We’ve had several dozen more people register who would have put the course on hold until they could save up the funds. Considering that most people get a $20,000 boost to their salary, getting their PMP quicker by using Affirm has tremendous value.”

To learn more about Cheetah Learning’s partnership with Affirm or Cheetah’s Project Management courses, contact the company at (888) 659-2013 or info@cheetahlearning.com.