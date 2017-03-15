CIS of northeastern Nevada receive donation from Newmont Legacy Fund | nnbw.com

Elko, Nev. ­ Communities In Schools (CIS) of Northeastern Nevada has received a donation in the amount of $62,420 from the Newmont Legacy Fund, the annual employee giving campaign that has been conducted in the state for each of the last seven years by Newmont Mining Corporation.

“It is exciting to see the impact that Communities In Schools is making in our communities by helping our young people stay in school, graduate and succeed in life,” said Nancy Ostler, executive director of Newmont Legacy Fund and external relations specialist for Newmont Mining Corporation. “Through the Newmont Legacy Fund, Newmont and our employees are proud partners with Communities In Schools in providing the support necessary to empower our youth and to help build healthy communities across northern Nevada.”

CIS of Northeastern Nevada is one of three regional centers operated by CIS of Nevada in the state. As affiliates of the nation’s most effective dropout prevention organization, CIS of Nevada provides students with whatever they need in their lives that will make them most successful in the classroom on their way to graduation.

“Sometimes it can be as simple as a new backpack, a pair of shoes without holes, pencils, pens, food for the weekend ­ whatever it is we are able to provide for the students to give them every opportunity to focus in the classroom, we will,” said Melissa Schultz, executive director of CIS of Northeastern Nevada. “When you are talking about notebooks, apples or a new toothbrush as having the potential to change the course of a child¹s life, you can imagine how far a donation of this magnitude can go and what a difference it can make. We are so grateful for the generosity of Newmont’s employees and their dedication to the success of our students and the future of our community.”

During the most recent Legacy Fund campaign, nearly 75 percent of Newmont’s Nevada employees pledged a combined $1.316 million, which will be deducted from their 2017 paychecks. With a dollar-for-dollar match from Newmont, the total donation, which will impact more than 200 nonprofit organizations across Northern Nevada in 2017, reached $2.62 million. The charity groups to which the donations are made are determined solely by the employees who chose to donate to the fund.

For more information on CIS of Nevada and its mission, please visit http://www.cisnevada.org.