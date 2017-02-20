City National and RBC Wealth Management co-sponsor Nevada Museum of Art “Unsettled” exhibition | nnbw.com

City National Bank and RBC Wealth Management, announced that they have provided the Nevada Museum of Art with $25,000 to sponsor the Unsettled exhibition opening at the Museum in August 2017 and running through January 2018. This is the first major event in northern Nevada that City National and RBC Wealth Management have done together since the two companies merged a little over a year ago.

The Unsettled exhibition focuses on work by artists living and/or working in the Greater West, a super-region that broadens conventional definitions of the West. It is bounded from Alaska to Patagonia, and from Australia to the American West. Though ranging across thousands of miles, these comparative Wests share similar histories born of collision between indigenous and frontier cultures. They also share common concerns of land and water use, harvest and extraction, and the preservation of natural beauty and wide-open space.

“We are very grateful to City National and RBC Wealth Management for teaming up to co-sponsor this innovative and far-reaching exhibition,” said David B. Walker, executive director and CEO of the Nevada Museum of Art in a press release. “Our corporate partners and individual donors are a critical key to our success, and we appreciate the generous support we’ve receive from them and our community over the past 86 years.”

The geographic focus of Unsettled begins in Alaska and continues down the west coast of North America, through Central America, concluding in Colombia. Unsettled features 200 art objects from this region, ranging from Pre-Columbian art to modern and contemporary art. Organized by the Museum’s Curatorial Director and Curator of Contemporary Art JoAnne Northrup with Collaborating Curator, iconic Los Angeles artist Ed Ruscha, Unsettled makes connections among the diverse cultures and artistic practices of this super-region. Work in the exhibition responds to the Greater West’s legacies of colonialism, conflict, and changing landscape. It also explores the unsettled edges of cultural and creative production in the Greater West.

“We are excited to be partnering with RBC Wealth Management on sponsoring this exhibition and working with the Museum to promote and highlight this amazing display of art,” said Scott Aney, Nevada regional executive of City National in a press release. “We will be exploring more opportunities to partner on other community events and programs that will benefit the community throughout Nevada.”

“This is a great opportunity for RBC Wealth Management and City National to support the arts in our community while promoting our two great brands,” said Steve Anderson, first vice president and branch director for RBC Wealth Management in Reno in a press release. “Supporting this exhibition also reaffirms our commitment to northern Nevada by providing people throughout the region an opportunity to see something unique and special in the way of modern and contemporary art.”