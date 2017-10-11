City of Reno launches “REENERGIZE RENO”

The City of Reno is launching REENERGIZE RENO- to improve efficiency of commercial, industrial and multifamily buildings.

To kickoff the program, the city is hosting a free event on Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Marguerite W. Petersen Athletic Academic Center at the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

Local dignitaries will be present along with other guest speakers, including Maria Vargas, Director of the U.S. Department of Energy Better Buildings Challenge.

The plan is to improve the efficiency of these buildings by 20 percent in 2025. Investments in cost-effective building efficiency strategies will stimulate innovation, bolster our economy, promote a healthy environment, and create highly skilled jobs within the community.

To learn more about the event or REENERGIZE RENO, contact Haley Folmer at folmerh@reno.gov or 775-334-2067.